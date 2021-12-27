Unsettled weather ahead! Mostly cloudy with patch fog tonight and lows around 60. Monday and Tuesday will remain partly sunny with highs in the 70s. Rain chances will increase late Tuesday evening. We are monitoring the potential for locally heavy rain and a few stronger storms beginning Wednesday. We are giving first alert for the potential for the stronger storms Wednesday afternoon. Right now, the primary threat appears to be isolated damaging winds and locally heavy rain. Another strong storm system could bring a round of strong storms next weekend as begin the new year. Keep checking back for updates because our weather will become more active over the next ten days. Have a great evening.

