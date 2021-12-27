Shoals arts organizations receive several thousand in grants

Deals
(tcw-waff)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
THE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Several arts organizations in The Shoals received almost $50,000 in grants from the Alabama Council on the Arts, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.

Alabama Council on the Arts awarded 182 grants statewide totaling $1,161,580. The grants were awarded to 148 organizations and individuals.

“Funds awarded through our granting process strengthen cultural expression, enhance our vibrant state’s creative economy, and improve the quality of life for all Alabamians,” Council Chair Jim Harrison III told our news partners.

Organizations providing public programs in arts education, folk arts, community arts, literary arts, dance music, theatre and visual art forms received support through this competitive process.

Some of the awarded grants will support new and innovative public offerings and educational programs, while others will emphasize artistic traditions throughout the implementation of festivals, concerts and other events.

Tennessee Valley Art Association Executive Director Christi Britten said the $7,800 grant will help with expenses related to the “Summer Stock at the Ritz” theater program.

“We haven’t had a regular theater season for the past two years,” she told the Times Daily.

If you would like to learn more about this story, head over to our news partner’s website here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

