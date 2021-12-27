Recycle your Christmas tree at Operation Christmas Cleanup

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville residents who need to dispose of a live Christmas tree or cardboard boxes can bring them to Operation Christmas Cleanup.

The recycling event is happening Saturday, January 8 at John Hunt Park from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Drivers can remain in their cars as volunteers unload items. The only items that will be accepted are live Christmas trees, cardboard, electronics and batteries.

The annual event will be hosted by the Solid Waste Disposal Authority (SWDA) and Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA), in conjunction with the City of Huntsville’s Operation Green Team, City of Madison and Madison County.

Brian Walker, director of Landscape Management for the City of Huntsville, said the free recycling event is important because it allows residents to get rid of holiday clutter without filling up local landfills. He said any opportunity to reduce landfill waste is one residents should embrace.

In case of inclement weather, Operation Christmas Clean Up will be held January 15 at the same times.

This is a free event.

