Pedestrian killed in Cullman County collision
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A pedestrian was killed in a collision in Cullman County Sunday night.
50-year-old Jasper Thomas Woods of Waynesvillle, Georgia was trying to to cross Interstate 65 when he was hit. The driver of the vehcile was identified by state troopers as 27-year-old Norma Quintanilla of Nashville, Tennessee.
Woods was pronounced dead at the scene. The collision happened near the 291 mile marker, about 6 miles south of Cullman.
ALEA is investigating the collision.
