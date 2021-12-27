Pedestrian killed in Cullman County collision

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A pedestrian was killed in a collision in Cullman County Sunday night.

50-year-old Jasper Thomas Woods of Waynesvillle, Georgia was trying to to cross Interstate 65 when he was hit. The driver of the vehcile was identified by state troopers as 27-year-old Norma Quintanilla of Nashville, Tennessee.

Woods was pronounced dead at the scene. The collision happened near the 291 mile marker, about 6 miles south of Cullman.

ALEA is investigating the collision.

