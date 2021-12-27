Deals
Northrop Grumman wins huge government contract

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - North Alabama defense manufacturer Northrop Grumman nabbed a huge contract from the United States Army this month.

The $1.4 billion contract will have the company produce an advanced wartime control system for the army, according to the Pentagon. Defense officials say Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. was awarded the deal after the military received two bids for the work.

The Defense Department says the company will produce the Integrated Battle Command System. The company describes the system as an integrated hardware and software product that locates, tracks and defeats air and missile threats. Work is supposed to be done in five years, according to company officials.

