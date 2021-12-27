Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office still searching for man four years later

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office needs your help with a missing person investigation that’s more than four years old.

Steven Patrick White was last seen Friday, October 27, 2017, on Alabama Highway 101 in Town Creek, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office says white reportedly walked away from a home at about 4 p.m. and walked into the woods. He has not been seen since.

Multiple searches by family, friends, volunteers and law enforcement have been conducted with none turning up any clues to White’s whereabouts.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 8974-9291.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.