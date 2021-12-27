HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City Classic tips off Monday after a year off due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

This is four action-packed days all happening at Huntsville High School. Defending champs Mae Jemison will be back to try to keep the coveted title this year.

There are some important rules to follow if you want to attend the event. First, Huntsville City Schools’ mask policy is still in place, so a mask is required to get in. Tickets are $10, cash only, and they’re only sold at the door. However, kids 9 years old and younger get in for free. There is also a clear bag policy in place.

This all starts at 9 a.m. with Sparkman squaring off against Columbia, then Lee High School goes against Madison Academy followed by Buckhorn vs Oxford. The Huntsville Panthers plays at 3 p.m. This all leads up to a new champion being crowned on Thursday.

The Huntsville City Classic tips off tomorrow at 9 AM at Huntsville High! Who’s ready for some holiday hoops?



🎟 $10 at the door, no passes out

💵 cash only

👨‍👧‍👦 9 and under get in free

😷 must wear mask to get in

👜 clear bag policy

📻 @977ESPN pic.twitter.com/sOaCXAhXrJ — Huntsville City Classic (@HSVCityClassic) December 26, 2021

The 39th Annual Huntsville City Classic tips off on December 27! Who do you think will win it all? pic.twitter.com/Ck1ow686B2 — Huntsville City Classic (@HSVCityClassic) December 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.