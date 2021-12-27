Deals
Huntsville City Classic tips off Monday

By Megan Plotka
Dec. 27, 2021
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City Classic tips off Monday after a year off due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

This is four action-packed days all happening at Huntsville High School. Defending champs Mae Jemison will be back to try to keep the coveted title this year.

There are some important rules to follow if you want to attend the event. First, Huntsville City Schools’ mask policy is still in place, so a mask is required to get in. Tickets are $10, cash only, and they’re only sold at the door. However, kids 9 years old and younger get in for free. There is also a clear bag policy in place.

This all starts at 9 a.m. with Sparkman squaring off against Columbia, then Lee High School goes against Madison Academy followed by Buckhorn vs Oxford. The Huntsville Panthers plays at 3 p.m. This all leads up to a new champion being crowned on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

