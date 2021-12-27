Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Alabama tax credit available for new storm shelters

A home storm shelter that can keep you safe in case of an emergency
A home storm shelter that can keep you safe in case of an emergency(KAIT)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) - A $3,000 state tax credit will be available for homeowners who install a storm shelter after Jan. 1.

The program was spearheaded by state Rep. Joe Lovvorn of Auburn, and it’s meant to honor victims of the tornado that killed about two dozen people in Lee County in 2019. Lovvorn says the program has a cap of $2 million annually for three years.

Lee County Emergency Management Agency Director Rita Smith says that to be eligible, a shelter needs to be FEMA approved; capable of withstanding an EF-5 tornado; and built on the applicant’s property.

WBRC

Most Read

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says it is searching for McCary after a body was...
Deputies arrest, charge man with capital murder
One Huntsville family is thanking an unknown Lyft driver after they alerted woke up the family...
Lyft driver wakes up family to alert them of house fire
The woman was arrested on Wednesday.
Children found ‘malnourished, in unsafe conditions’ when oldest calls Smith County 911 for help
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Bermuda Lakes Drive
Murder-suicide investigation underway after teen, man killed in Meridianville

Latest News

Woman arrested following Christmas night standoff in Troup County
One killed, five injured in crash in Jefferson County
51-year-old woman killed, five injured in crash in Jefferson County
Basketball
Huntsville City Classic tips off Monday
Northrop Grumman wins huge government contract