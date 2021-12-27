51-year-old woman killed, five injured in crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating after a 51-year-old woman was killed and five others were injured in a single car crash on Christmas Day.

Deputies say this happened around 11:20 a.m. Saturday morning. Authorities went to the scene of Carson Road at Johnson Drive to investigate. Authorities said the driver, Angela Marie Blaylock, 51, of Springville, died at the scene.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s report Blaylock was approaching a curve near Johnson Drive. Somehow she drove off the roadway, struck a utility pole, and the vehicle overturned. The coroner said Blaylock was ejected from the vehicle.

One adult passenger and four children were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

