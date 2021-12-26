Woman arrested following Christmas night standoff in Troup County

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - A West Point woman is in custody following a standoff with Troup County deputies.

At around 3:45 p.m. on Christmas, Troup County authorities say they were dispatched to a home in the 7900 block of West Point Road in West Point for a welfare check. A disabled adult had possibly been tied to a bed and was the victim of physical abuse, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they were able to speak to the alleged victim who was removed from the home without incident and placed with another family member until the investigation continues Monday - due to the mental capacity of the victim. Officials say there was not enough physical evidence at the time of the call.

Just before 6:30 p.m., authorities say deputies were dispatched to the home again in regards to an argument between 57-year-old Debra Ann Kight and her husband. Kight placed a gun at her husband’s head and threatened to shoot him, according to Troup County officials.

Authorities say the husband was able to escape from the home and met with deputies who were waiting outside. A warrant then was secured for aggravated assault with a gun, officials say.

The sheriff’s office says Kight told deputies via phone that she would harm herself and law enforcement if they made any attempts to take her to jail.

Drivers needing to travel in this area of West Point Road were diverted due to the active presence of law enforcement officers.

Troup County officials sought assistance from outside resources and tactical teams from the Newnan and Fulton County police departments. Negotiators communicated with Kight until it was clear that she was not willing to come out of the home, authorities say.

Shortly after midnight, the tactical teams began to approach the home using armored vehicles and started a series of verbal commands over a public address system and flashbang noises in an attempt to force her out of the home, according to officials. This prompted the sheriff’s office to alert residents via social media that those sounds heard in the area were not gunfire.

Efforts from the tactical team continued for approximately an hour and a half as chemical agents were introduced into the house. Kight finally exited the home and was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Troup County Jail for the aggravated assault charge.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office says additional charges could be forthcoming as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.