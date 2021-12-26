Sunday Morning Forecast

Calm and foggy start to your Sunday morning with a dense fog advisory in effect through 9 am. Temperatures are mild and will continue to be mild throughout the next several hours of your day.

We will get a lot more sunshine for Sunday with temperatures bouncing back into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Overnight we will see clouds stick around and the 60s.

Monday starts a new week and a new trend with rain and the 70s.

Rain will stick around for a good chunk of your next week with it extending through the first of the year.

