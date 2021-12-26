Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Health leaders say unvaccinated population will contribute to spread of Omicron variant

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Health leaders are urging vaccines as the Omicron Variant spreads across Alabama.

With only 47 percent of the state fully vaccinated, UAB infectious disease expert, Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo said more people need the shot to protect against the more infectious Omicron strain.

Reports show the new variant may not cause as severe disease, but Marrazzo said too many young people still think they won’t get very sick and too many people are relying on natural immunity. She said those aren’t strong enough for the new strain and without the shot, Marrazzo said you will just spread the virus further.

“Your decision to get infected is unfortunately not just going to be affecting you,” she said. “It’s going to be serving a source of incredible infectiousness going forward.”

Dr. Marrazzo said more data is still needed to know exactly how much illness this new variant causes and it’s too early to assume you’d be fine from catching it.

“How confident are we that all these infections are going to be not severe?” Marrazzo said. “I think we need more data to say that for sure and we don’t know if that’s true in cases where people have other comorbidities.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bermuda Lakes Drive
Murder-suicide investigation underway after teen, man killed in Meridianville
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says it is searching for McCary after a body was...
Deputies arrest, charge man with capital murder
One Huntsville family is thanking an unknown Lyft driver after they alerted woke up the family...
Lyft driver wakes up family to alert them of house fire
Jacob Sullivan, 26, faces three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
Arizona man charged after 6-year-old tests positive for sexually transmitted disease

Latest News

Many Americans are facing problems trying to get COVID-19 test kits in the face of omicron and...
What you need to know about at-home COVID test kits
Americans can take the Pfizer antiviral pill at home to reduce the risk of hospitalization and...
FDA authorizes 1st pill to treat COVID-19
President Joe Biden has announced plans to deliver 500 million free COVID-19 tests to...
Demand for COVID tests surges as omicron spreads
Despite concerns, the TSA estimates 30 million people will travel by air through Jan. 3rd.
Some cancel holiday travel plans amid omicron spread
Does COVID carry a portion of the blame?
Common cold and flu season beginning to flare up