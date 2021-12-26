Dense fog advisory until 9 a.m. Sunday; sunshine on the way

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Morning! A calm and foggy start to your Sunday with a dense fog advisory in effect through 9 a.m.

Temperatures are mild and will continue to be mild throughout the next several hours of your Sunday.

We will get a lot more sunshine Sunday with temperatures bouncing back into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Overnight we will see clouds stick around and the 60s.

Monday starts a new trend with rain and temps in the 70s.

Rain will stick around for a good chunk of your next week, extending through the first of the year.

