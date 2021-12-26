Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Decluttering as a suggested New Year’s resolution

Goodwill
Goodwill(Russell Jones WBRC)
By Russell Jones
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The holiday season comes along and brings with it more stuff that collects in our homes and causes some severe overcrowding.

So, the perfect New Year’s resolution could be to finally clear out all that clutter and get a fresh start.

Katie Hannah with Goodwill Alabama says less can be good.

“Studies have shown that when there is less clutter in your home and less chaos around you, your mind is more clear, and you’re less stressed,” said Hannah.

Goodwill Alabama suggests using the “one year rule.” If you haven’t used or worn something in the last 365 days, odds are you don’t need it.

“That’s a perfect place to start; it’s small for a New Year’s resolution but can make a huge difference in your life moving forward,” said Hannah.

So, where should you take all this stuff you no longer use?

Hannah says Goodwill Alabama hires people who may have trouble getting a job, and donating your items ensures they can earn a living.

“Anytime someone donates or shops our stores, they’re benefitting their local community and neighbors in need who can benefit from the power of work,” according to Hannah.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bermuda Lakes Drive
Murder-suicide investigation underway after teen, man killed in Meridianville
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says it is searching for McCary after a body was...
Deputies arrest, charge man with capital murder
One Huntsville family is thanking an unknown Lyft driver after they alerted woke up the family...
Lyft driver wakes up family to alert them of house fire
The woman was arrested on Wednesday.
Children found ‘malnourished, in unsafe conditions’ when oldest calls Smith County 911 for help
Jacob Sullivan, 26, faces three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
Arizona man charged after 6-year-old tests positive for sexually transmitted disease

Latest News

18-wheeler on fire I-459
18-wheeler catches fire, two lanes shutdown on I-459
Woman arrested following Christmas night standoff in Troup County
Dense fog advisory until 9 a.m. Sunday; sunshine on the way
Dense fog advisory until 9 a.m. Sunday; sunshine on the way
60 Second Forecast with Abigail