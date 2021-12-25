Deals
Warmer than normal into next week.

Clouds linger through the overnight with temperatures in the 60s. Some light drizzle will be possible. A weak frontal boundary will move through early Sunday morning. The wind will shift to the west and the humidity will drop some. We expect more sunshine Sunday with highs near 70 once again. Monday and Tuesday will remain partly sunny with highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s. This weather pattern in late December typically leads to locally heavy rain and possible flooding down the road when the pattern changes back to colder weather. We are monitoring the potential for locally heavy rain and a few stronger storms beginning Wednesday of next week. Have a great evening. Brad Travis Chief Meteorologist WAFF 48 First Alert Weather
By Brad Travis
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
