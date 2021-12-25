Deals
A very merry warm Christmas!

By Kellie Miller
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Morning, Tennessee Valley! Your Christmas is starting off with some clouds and comfortable temps in the 60s!

We will see sunshine and the 70s as we go later into the day with some clouds still sticking around. It will be breezy again today, with winds from the south.

Your holiday weekend is looking very mild in temperatures with highs in the lower to middle 70s. Warm and breezy will be the theme for the next several days.

Eventually, we will see rain return to the forecast and in the next 10 days it does make a few appearances.

