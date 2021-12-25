Deals
Sheriff’s Office searching for man after body was found Friday

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says it is searching for McCary after a body was discovered Friday.
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says it is searching for McCary after a body was discovered Friday.(waff)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says it is looking for a man after deputies discovered a body Friday.

On December 24, LCSO received a call of a possible deceased person at a home on County Road 217. The Lawrence County Special Response Team entered the residence and discovered a body, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators determined 20-year-old Gavin Ryan Hargrove was the deceased person discovered. Investigators say they believe Hargrove was shot and later succumbed to his wounds. After it was determined he was shot by someone else, a homicide investigation was opened.

Deputies say they are looking for 21-year-old Timothy Dakota McCary in connection with the homicide investigation. The sheriff’s office says he is not a suspect but a person of interest in the case.

If you have any information about this case or the whereabouts of McCary contact the sheriff’s office at (256) 974-9291.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

