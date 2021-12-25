Holiday Forecast

Starting off with cloud coverage early this morning. Temperatures are comfortable and in the 60s.

We will see patchy sunshine and the 70s as we go later into the day today with some clouds still sticking around, but the threat for rain isn’t there so we will stay relatively dry for your day ahead.

Breezy again today, with winds from the south, warm air will do us some good to warm up temperatures today, tonight and tomorrow!

Your Holiday weekend is looking very mild in temperatures with highs in the lower 70s. Warm and breezy will be the theme for the next several days.

Eventually, we will see rain return to the forecast and in the next 10 days it does make a few appearances.

