Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Holiday Forecast

By Abigail Degler
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Starting off with cloud coverage early this morning. Temperatures are comfortable and in the 60s.

We will see patchy sunshine and the 70s as we go later into the day today with some clouds still sticking around, but the threat for rain isn’t there so we will stay relatively dry for your day ahead.

Breezy again today, with winds from the south, warm air will do us some good to warm up temperatures today, tonight and tomorrow!

Your Holiday weekend is looking very mild in temperatures with highs in the lower 70s. Warm and breezy will be the theme for the next several days.

Eventually, we will see rain return to the forecast and in the next 10 days it does make a few appearances.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Related Content

60 Second Forecast with Abigail

Most Read

Bermuda Lakes Drive
Murder-suicide investigation underway after teen, man killed in Meridianville
Omicron sweeping across Alabama
Omicron sweeps across Alabama right before Christmas celebrations
ULA vaccine
Unvaccinated cancer patient fired from job at ULA
WAFF's Santa Tracker 2021
Santa Tracker 2021: Follow Santa’s Sleigh on Christmas Eve!
In order to steal $50,000 worth of store merchandise, suspects need to take several trips out...
4 arrested after $50k stolen in Tennessee Valley retail theft ring

Latest News

A very merry warm Christmas!
A very merry warm Christmas!
60 Second Forecast with Abigail
WAFF AM 6:00-6:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts at 6
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts at 5