Downtown Rescue Mission hosts annual Christmas banquet

Volunteers at Downtown Rescue Mission held its annual Christmas banquet Saturday morning.(waff)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Bellies are full thanks to the more than 150 volunteers at the Huntsville Downtown Rescue Mission.

Volunteers hosted their annual Christmas banquet Saturday morning. Every Christmas, volunteers come together to help feed the less fortunate in Huntsville. This year’s meal included ham with several sides.

Downtown Rescue Mission President and CEO Keith Overholt said he is always happy to provide the community with this meal.

“There’s a need. There’s a lot of folks out there that might now have a Christmas meal if it wasn’t for the downtown rescue mission,” Overholt said.

“For me, it means we’re really sharing hat joy of the Christmas season if we’re giving a meal. If you have a full stomach it sure means a lot to somebody it makes the day go by a little better if you have nothing else for yourself that day.”

If you would like to learn more about Downtown Rescue Mission and how you can help, head to this link for more information.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

