A Warm and Windy Christmas

By Brad Travis
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Perfect flying conditions for Santa tonight!  Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s after Midnight. The wind will remain strong into Christmas Day.  Temperatures Saturday afternoon will be around 70 degrees. No rain is expected through the weekend.  It looks like we will have great travel conditions for the entire Southeast through the weekend if you are hitting the road. This weather pattern in late December typically leads to locally heavy rain and possible flooding down the road when the pattern changes back to colder weather.  We are monitoring the potential for prolonged heavy rain late next week.  Keep checking back for updates.  You can always get the forecast for your location or destination on our First Alert Weather App.

Merry Christmas!

Brad Travis

Chief Meteorologist

WAFF 48 First Alert Weather

