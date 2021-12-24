Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Perfect flying conditions for Santa tonight

By Brad Travis
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s after midnight. The wind will remain strong into Christmas Day. 

Temperatures Saturday afternoon will be around 70 degrees. No rain is expected through the weekend. It looks like we will have great travel conditions for the entire Southeast through the weekend if you are hitting the road.

This weather pattern in late December typically leads to locally heavy rain and possible flooding down the road when the pattern changes back to colder weather. 

We are monitoring the potential for prolonged heavy rain late next week.  Keep checking back for updates.  You can always get the forecast for your location or destination on our First Alert Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In order to steal $50,000 worth of store merchandise, suspects need to take several trips out...
4 arrested after $50k stolen in Tennessee Valley retail theft ring
ULA vaccine
Unvaccinated cancer patient fired from job at ULA
Bermuda Lakes Drive
Investigation underway after teen, man killed in murder-suicide in Meridianville
Omicron sweeping across Alabama
Omicron sweeps across Alabama right before Christmas celebrations
Zykhila Nychiante Reliford and Nykiara Ivy
Deputies arrest two women they say robbed Dollar General at gunpoint

Latest News

WAFF AM 4:00-4:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts at 4
60 Second Forecast with Abigail
Christmas Eve Forecast
Finally Friday Forecast
WAFF AM 10:00-10:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts at 10