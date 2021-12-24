Deals
Omicron sweeps across Alabama right before Christmas celebrations

By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Omicron variant has now been detected in every US State. We are just one night away from Christmas Eve, but Health Officials are warning everyone to rethink those holidays plans.

“We are definitely seeing the beginnings of a surge,” said Dr. Wes Stubblefield.

Omicron has swept its way across Alabama just before families gather together to celebrate Christmas.

“All of our numbers are up right now. Our hospitalizations in adults and in children, our percent positivity rate is up to the highest it has been in a while. Three times what it was in mid-November,” said Dr. Stubblefield.

The big question is can current COVID treatments slow down Omicron? Dr. Wes Stubblefield with ADPH says the answer is some.

“The monoclonal antibody products that we have relied on and may have kept us from having many many admissions to the hospital have become less effective with the Omicron variant. The only product that is effective is not widely available right now,” said Dr. Stubblefield.

To fill the gap between now and more effective treatment two newly authorized antiviral COVID-19 Pills.

“It is an exciting development because it doesn’t require any IV or infusion or a waiting period. It is prescription only, so it will come from a doctor’s office,” said Dr. Stubblefield.

Alabama will receive the first shipment of 780 patient courses in the first week of January.

“Which will be split over something like 38 sites. There will be pharmacies across the state to make sure everyone has equal access,” said Dr. Stubblefield.

In the meantime, when gathering with family, everyone needs to practice caution.

“If you are vaccinated or anybody who is gathering together should talk about plans about how they can be safe together. Who is going to be there? Will children be present, will the elderly be present? Are there people there who could be at high risk?” said Dr. Stubblefield.

If you want to get tested before any family celebrations there are a few places open tomorrow:

Synergy Wellness: Open Christmas Eve from 8 AM - 4 PM

Huntsville Hospital System Urgent Care’s: Open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

QC Wellness Pharmacy and QuickCare in Madison: Christmas Eve 8 AM -2 PM

American Family Care Whitesburg: Christmas Eve 8 AM- 4 PM, closed on Christmas Day

