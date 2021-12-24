Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Man arrested on drug charged in Lawrence County

Jermaine Chantell Harris
Jermaine Chantell Harris(Lawrence County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A man who deputies say destroyed drugs before he was arrested is facing multiple charges in Lawrence County.

Deputies say Jermaine “G-Money” Harris was arrested on drug charges after agents with the Lawrence County Narcotics/Vice Unit conducted an investigation into the illegal sales of narcotics in the area.

On Dec. 21, agents searched Harris’ home on County Road 268. Deputies say Harris was seen exiting a bathroom as agents walked inside his home. According to the LCSO, Harris attempted to conceal and destroy the evidence of the drugs, but meth was later recovered from the bathroom.

Drugs and money seized during arrest
Drugs and money seized during arrest(Lawrence County Sheriff's Office)

Agents found a firearm, marijuana, drug-related paraphernalia and a large amount of money was also found in the home. Harris was charged with.

Trafficking in methamphetamine, first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, and certain persons forbidden/prohibited to possess a firearm.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In order to steal $50,000 worth of store merchandise, suspects need to take several trips out...
4 arrested after $50k stolen in Tennessee Valley retail theft ring
ULA vaccine
Unvaccinated cancer patient fired from job at ULA
Bermuda Lakes Drive
Investigation underway after teen, man killed in murder-suicide in Meridianville
Omicron sweeping across Alabama
Omicron sweeps across Alabama right before Christmas celebrations
Zykhila Nychiante Reliford and Nykiara Ivy
Deputies arrest two women they say robbed Dollar General at gunpoint

Latest News

Bermuda Lakes Drive
Investigation underway after teen, man killed in murder-suicide in Meridianville
Make-A-Wish Alabama
Make-A-Wish Alabama granting holiday wishes to children in Tennessee Valley
Omicron sweeping across Alabama
Omicron sweeps across Alabama right before Christmas celebrations
Teen killed in Chilton County ATV crash