Man arrested on drug charged in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A man who deputies say destroyed drugs before he was arrested is facing multiple charges in Lawrence County.

Deputies say Jermaine “G-Money” Harris was arrested on drug charges after agents with the Lawrence County Narcotics/Vice Unit conducted an investigation into the illegal sales of narcotics in the area.

On Dec. 21, agents searched Harris’ home on County Road 268. Deputies say Harris was seen exiting a bathroom as agents walked inside his home. According to the LCSO, Harris attempted to conceal and destroy the evidence of the drugs, but meth was later recovered from the bathroom.

Drugs and money seized during arrest (Lawrence County Sheriff's Office)

Agents found a firearm, marijuana, drug-related paraphernalia and a large amount of money was also found in the home. Harris was charged with.

Trafficking in methamphetamine, first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, and certain persons forbidden/prohibited to possess a firearm.

