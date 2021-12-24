Deals
Make-A-Wish Alabama granting holiday wishes to children in Tennessee Valley

By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Holiday joy is spreading throughout the Tennessee Valley this year and Make-A-Wish Alabama is bringing holiday cheer to North Alabama’s children through granted wishes.

WAFF 48 had the opportunity to meet Melody, a 7-year-old girl who has been fighting cancer this holiday season, at America’s Thrift Store on Drake Avenue Wednesday. Melody’s wish for a French bulldog puppy was granted just ahead of Christmas.

America’s Thrift Stores has the largest partnership with Make-A-Wish Alabama. The organization said they will reach around $1 million dollars in donations in the month of December.

Many children around Alabama have received the gift on the top of their list. 5-year-old Hazael’s wish for a camper was granted on Monday at Bankston Motor Homes. 5-year-old Amiyah’s wish for a “she-shed” was granted on Dec. 15 in East Central Alabama. 17-year-old Cody’s wish for a shopping spree was granted, making for a memorable Christmas.

17-year-old Mason’s wish to have a camper was granted on Dec. 21. 6-year-old Hadley will head to Gatlinburg for a Christmas in the mountains, and 15-year-old Sarabeth and her family will spend the holidays in Disney World.

“It is such an amazing feeling to get to work for Make-A-Wish Alabama and it’s such a privilege and an honor to get to meet these wish kids and these wish families and to get to bring them any sort of joy of life into their into their lives after they have injured such tough childhoods,” VP of Advancement, Valerie Cunningham said. “It’s really an awesome thing that we get to do.”

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

