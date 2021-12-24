Holiday road safety tips for Christmas, New Year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - 109 million people are traveling this holiday season by car or plane. This is a huge increase from last year. AAA reports this is a 34% increase from 2020. The busiest travel days will be December 23 and 24 according to AAA.

Many more people feel comfortable seeing their families during the pandemic. Airlines are expected to see a 184% increase in travelers. Meanwhile, streets and highways are set to see a 28% increase in drivers.

Alabama State Troopers say they are nervous about what this traffic spike will do. Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey says they’re increasing troops on the road this holiday season. The Alabama Department of Transportation will be limiting roadwork and lane closures through Christmas and New Year. In 2019, 22 people were killed in wrecks during this time last year.

Bailey said there are several ways to stay safe while traveling. He says to mainly focus on speed and following distance.

“The easy way to do it is every 10 miles ph you should keep 20 feet in front of you,” said Bailey. “That will give you time to react if a situation reacts if someone abruptly breaks. That will give you the time to do evasive action to prevent from wrecking yourself.”

He also says road incidents have been on the rise. Bailey says to pack your patience and be prepared to avoid getting angry.

“The easy way to do it is every 10 miles ph you should keep 20 feet in front of you. That will give you time to react if a situation reacts if someone abruptly breaks. That will give you the time to do evasive action to prevent from wrecking yourself,” Bailey added.

COVID-19 is another threat to keep an eye out for while traveling. Cases and hospitalization rates are rising due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant. In Alabama, 12% of COVID-19 tests are coming back positive; that’s three times what it was in mid-November. On Thursday, there were more than 2,000 new cases. That’s the most in a single day since Sept. 29. Hospitalizations are up currently up 22% since the beginning of December

The CDC recommends getting tested 1 to 3 days before traveling and again 3 to 5 days after returning home.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.