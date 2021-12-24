Finally Friday Forecast

Deals
By Abigail Degler
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Starting off with cloud coverage for your early Friday morning. Temperatures are relatively comfortable and in the 40s.

We will see sunshine and the 60s as we go later into the day today with clouds still sticking around, but the threat for rain isn’t there so we will stay dry for your day ahead.

Breezy again today, with winds from the south, warm air will do us some good to warm up temperatures today, tonight and tomorrow!

Your Holiday weekend is looking very mild in temperatures with highs in the lower to middle 70s. Warm and breezy will be the theme for the next several days.

Eventually, we will see rain return to the forecast and in the next 10 days it does make a few appearances.

