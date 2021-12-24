Deputies on scene of barricade situation in Madison County

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies are on the scene of a barricaded person in a home situation in Madison County on Christmas Eve.

According to deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the person is barricaded inside a home on Bermuda Lakes Drive in the Meridianville community. Deputies also say reports of shots fired came from the same location. MCSO says this incident appears to be domestic-related.

There are no further details at this time.

