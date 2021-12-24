Deals
Alabama to get limited supply of new COVID-19 treatment


This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S. health regulators on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 authorized the first pill against COVID-19, a Pfizer drug that Americans will be able to take at home to head off the worst effects of the virus.(Pfizer via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 10:17 AM CST
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Health officials say Alabama will have a limited number of doses of a new drug that can be used to treat COVID-19.

Public Health says the state’s initial supply of 780 courses of the Pfizer oral drug Paxlovid will be distributed through pharmacies.

The Food and Drug Administration approved it for emergency use in adults and children.

Health officials say they’re worried the state’s health system will be strained as the fast-spreading omicron variant takes hold in Alabama.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have jumped more than 70% statewide in a month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

