Warmer temperatures ahead of Christmas day

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lows tonight will stay in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Much warmer weather will be building into the area for the weekend. 

We will be in the 60s on Friday and nearing record highs for Christmas Day. Temperatures Saturday afternoon will be around 75 degrees. No rain is expected through the weekend. 

It looks like we will have great travel conditions for the entire Southeast through the weekend if you are hitting the road. This weather pattern in late December typically leads to locally heavy rain and possible flooding down the road when the pattern changes back to colder weather.  We are monitoring the potential for prolonged heavy rain late next week. 

Keep checking back for updates. You can always get the forecast for your location or destination on our First Alert Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

