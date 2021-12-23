Unvaccinated cancer patient fired from job

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A cancer patient lost his job at United Launch Alliance in Decatur, after refusing to get the COVID vaccine.

Last year Nickie Greer was diagnosed with cancer and is still taking medicine to battle leukemia.

Greer showed WAFF the doctors notes, where he was warned about possible side effects of the COVID vaccine impacting his compromised and weak immune system.

“The doctor who truly handles my treatment, when she found out that ULA was mandating the vaccine, she told me that I may want to give that a second thought. That it would not be good with my treatment and it would interfere with my treatment,” said Greer.

He says for several months, he was granted exemptions, until this week when the last exemption expired on Tuesday.

“They took my badge and everything else and marched me to the door and now I’m unemployed,” said Greer.

Nickie isn’t the only one upset with ULA’s vaccine mandate.

We’ve recently told you about some employees who have been protesting the companies vaccine mandate requirement, holding signs, and filing a lawsuit asking for the mandate to be lifted.

They lost.

Greer says he doesn’t want to sue, he just wants businesses including ULA to listen to doctors.

“I don’t have any problem with the vaccine. It’s not that I have any issues, political issues, or otherwise, but I have to chose between my health and a job,” said Greer.

Nickie Greer and his wife Priscilla now have a lot to contemplate, especially so close to the holiday.

“Christmas looks a little bit different. We were planning to be with family and friends, celebrating the holidays and he was notified two days ago that he has lost his job,” said Priscilla Greer.

The Greer’s say their goal is to raise awareness and hey hope businesses will eliminate the vaccine requirement or at least give medical exemptions.

We’ve reached out to ULA to get a comment on this specific case.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.