Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Sunshine and the 50s for your Thursday afternoon. Seasonal temps will carry us through the day along with breezy winds from the south.

We stay relatively mild overnight with lows dipping into the 40s.

Christmas Eve, or Friday, is looking phenomenal with highs in the 60s. Definitely not feeling like the end of December or Christmas… that’s for sure!

Christmas Day, or Saturday, is looking even warmer with your holiday temps topping out in the 70s.

For both Friday and Saturday we could see a few sprinkles pass through, but nothing too dramatic to dampen the holiday cheers!

On the back end of your weekend we will see temperatures coast above normal with better rain chances eventually moving back into the Valley.

