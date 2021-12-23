Teen shot and partially paralyzed receives special van

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Christmas came early for one family in the Tennessee Valley, thanks to an Alabama non-profit.

It’s been a little more than two years since Hunter Wanca’s life changed.

You may recall, he was shot and partially paralyzed.

Despite the tragedy, they family hasn’t lost hope, and the community hasn’t forgotten them either.

They received a brand new wheelchair accessible vehicle, making life a lot easier for everyone in the family.

Gone are the days where grandfather Rick McNamara needs to pick-up 15 year old Hunter Wanca, every single time they leave the house and run an errand.

Thanks to the organization Just Keep Smiling near Birmingham, Hunter can now get in the new Dodge Caravan, thanks to a ramp.

“It’s nice. It’s very easy for papa to use, for me to use, it feels a lot safer,” said Hunter Wanca.

“What an amazing thing that it’s done for our lives. Making it just so much easier to be able to put him in and out and he definitely seems to enjoy it a whole lot more than me having to say come on man, I really don’t want to pick you up any more today,” said Hunter’s grandfather Rick McNamara.

A routine trip to the doctors office turned out to be life changing.

A social worker who took care of Hunter when he was recovering from surgery made the Christmas miracle happen.

“I’m blessed, and never in a million years did we dream of something like this happen to us, and I thank God for my guardian angels,’ said Linda McNamara.

Hunter’s grandparents say, despite the tragedy, they are so thankful for everyone in the community who has come together to help bless their life.

