Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Teen shot and partially paralyzed receives special van

A routine trip to the doctors office turned out to be life changing.
A routine trip to the doctors office turned out to be life changing.(Source: WAFF)
By Nolan Crane
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Christmas came early for one family in the Tennessee Valley, thanks to an Alabama non-profit.

It’s been a little more than two years since Hunter Wanca’s life changed.

You may recall, he was shot and partially paralyzed.

Despite the tragedy, they family hasn’t lost hope, and the community hasn’t forgotten them either.

They received a brand new wheelchair accessible vehicle, making life a lot easier for everyone in the family.

Gone are the days where grandfather Rick McNamara needs to pick-up 15 year old Hunter Wanca, every single time they leave the house and run an errand.

Thanks to the organization Just Keep Smiling near Birmingham, Hunter can now get in the new Dodge Caravan, thanks to a ramp.

“It’s nice. It’s very easy for papa to use, for me to use, it feels a lot safer,” said Hunter Wanca.

“What an amazing thing that it’s done for our lives. Making it just so much easier to be able to put him in and out and he definitely seems to enjoy it a whole lot more than me having to say come on man, I really don’t want to pick you up any more today,” said Hunter’s grandfather Rick McNamara.

A routine trip to the doctors office turned out to be life changing.

A social worker who took care of Hunter when he was recovering from surgery made the Christmas miracle happen.

“I’m blessed, and never in a million years did we dream of something like this happen to us, and I thank God for my guardian angels,’ said Linda McNamara.

Hunter’s grandparents say, despite the tragedy, they are so thankful for everyone in the community who has come together to help bless their life.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scottsboro woman killed in wreck on Alabama 75 near Albertville
(Source: Gray News)
5-year-old killed in forklift accident
Florence police looking for information about hit-and-run that killed one woman
Omicron variant
ADPH: 3 confirmed cases of Omicron in north Alabama
An artist's rendering of the new Joe Davis Stadium
A look at the future of Joe Davis Stadium

Latest News

In order to steal $50,000 worth of store merchandise, suspects need to take several trips out...
4 arrested, $50K stolen in Tennessee Valley retail theft ring
Increase in drug-impaired drivers
ALEA reports increase in drug-impaired drivers; programs in place to keep you safe on the road
Tenants forced to move out
Florence tenants want lease termination extension
Henagar teen killed in two-vehicle crash