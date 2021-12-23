Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Opioid addiction treatment center starts free food pantry, closet for patients

By Megan Plotka
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Behavioral Health Group in Huntsville is taking a holistic approach to treating addiction. The methadone clinic leaders started a free pantry and closet about six months ago.

Those who work with the group say they noticed there was a huge gap this year, the medication wasn’t enough for patients’ recovery. While they were doing their best to treat patients recovering from opioid addiction, they noticed their patients were essentially starting their lives over from scratch.

Leaders say many patients barely have enough money to get by and these financial barriers become obstacles to their recovery. It’s difficult to afford the medication, let alone the gas to get to the clinic. Patients often can’t afford big purchases, but their friends at the Behavioral Health Group can help ease financial hardships with a free pantry and closet.

This is a big task to handle as they serve nearly 1,000 patients. In order to have all the items needed for a pantry, the Behavioral Health Group coordinates with other organizations like Manna House, which helps provide food. However, other items can be hard to come by, which is why individual donations are vital to keep this group going.

You can donate everything from clothes to house decor because you never know what someone is looking for when they are starting from scratch. They say they also take any food that’s unopened.

You can come by Behavior Health Group between 5 a.m. and noon on weekdays to drop off donations, or 6 - 9 a.m. on weekends.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
5-year-old killed in forklift accident
Omicron variant
ADPH: 3 confirmed cases of Omicron in north Alabama
The Athens Police Department says it needs your help in identifying someone they say stole from...
Police asking for the public’s help in identifying theft suspect
In order to steal $50,000 worth of store merchandise, suspects need to take several trips out...
4 arrested after $50k stolen in Tennessee Valley retail theft ring
Athens Police say a woman has been arrested after an extensive death investigation.
Death investigation leads to woman’s arrest

Latest News

Parents worried about holiday safety
Parents worried about holiday safety
Free closet and food pantry with Behavioral Health Group
Free closet and food pantry with Behavioral Health Group
Heightened awareness around the holidays
Heightened awareness for kidnappers around the holidays
Third suspect arrested in deputy assault
Third suspect arrested in deputy assault