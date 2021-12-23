Opioid addiction treatment center starts free food pantry, closet for patients

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Behavioral Health Group in Huntsville is taking a holistic approach to treating addiction. The methadone clinic leaders started a free pantry and closet about six months ago.

Those who work with the group say they noticed there was a huge gap this year, the medication wasn’t enough for patients’ recovery. While they were doing their best to treat patients recovering from opioid addiction, they noticed their patients were essentially starting their lives over from scratch.

Leaders say many patients barely have enough money to get by and these financial barriers become obstacles to their recovery. It’s difficult to afford the medication, let alone the gas to get to the clinic. Patients often can’t afford big purchases, but their friends at the Behavioral Health Group can help ease financial hardships with a free pantry and closet.

This is a big task to handle as they serve nearly 1,000 patients. In order to have all the items needed for a pantry, the Behavioral Health Group coordinates with other organizations like Manna House, which helps provide food. However, other items can be hard to come by, which is why individual donations are vital to keep this group going.

You can donate everything from clothes to house decor because you never know what someone is looking for when they are starting from scratch. They say they also take any food that’s unopened.

You can come by Behavior Health Group between 5 a.m. and noon on weekdays to drop off donations, or 6 - 9 a.m. on weekends.

