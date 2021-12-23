Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Huntsville sorority providing 1,000 meals for seniors

The sorority raised thousands of dollars to provide food for 250 people, Monday through...
The sorority raised thousands of dollars to provide food for 250 people, Monday through Thursday, next week.(Source: WAFF)
By Nolan Crane
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville alumni chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. are stepping up, and helping senior citizen in Madison County, who rely on Meals on Wheels.

The sorority raised thousands of dollars to provide food for 250 people, Monday through Thursday, next week.

Volunteers with Meals on Wheels prepare food and deliver the food to about 250 homebound seniors across Madison County on a regular basis.

But the Week after Christmas leading up to January 1, the food supplier at Meals on Wheels is off on vacation.

Instead of letting those in need go hungry, members of the Huntsville Alumni Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. are coming to the rescue, for the fourth year in a row.

“I believe we’re going to have a historical dollar amount and I guarantee you, it’s more than last year and the year before,” said sorority member Rosa Kilpatrick.

So far, sorority members have raised more than $10,000.

“I had a chance last night, prior to dinner to look at those menus and I became hungry. They’re going to get chicken and dumplings, steak, they’re going to get vegetables and they are going to get big sides,” Kilpatrick told WAFF 48.

If you want to get involved and make a donation, all you have to do is visit the Madison County Senior Center or send them a check.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
5-year-old killed in forklift accident
In order to steal $50,000 worth of store merchandise, suspects need to take several trips out...
4 arrested after $50k stolen in Tennessee Valley retail theft ring
Omicron variant
ADPH: 3 confirmed cases of Omicron in north Alabama
The Athens Police Department says it needs your help in identifying someone they say stole from...
Police asking for the public’s help in identifying theft suspect
Athens Police say a woman has been arrested after an extensive death investigation.
Death investigation leads to woman’s arrest

Latest News

911 dispatcher loses house in fire
911 dispatcher loses house in fire
WAFF 48 News at 4
WAFF 48 News at 4
WAFF 48 News at 5
WAFF 48 News at 5
Sorority providing 1,000 meals
Sorority providing 1,000 meals
ULA vaccine
Unvaccinated cancer patient fired from job