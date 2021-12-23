Huntsville sorority providing 1,000 meals for seniors

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville alumni chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. are stepping up, and helping senior citizen in Madison County, who rely on Meals on Wheels.

The sorority raised thousands of dollars to provide food for 250 people, Monday through Thursday, next week.

Volunteers with Meals on Wheels prepare food and deliver the food to about 250 homebound seniors across Madison County on a regular basis.

But the Week after Christmas leading up to January 1, the food supplier at Meals on Wheels is off on vacation.

Instead of letting those in need go hungry, members of the Huntsville Alumni Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. are coming to the rescue, for the fourth year in a row.

“I believe we’re going to have a historical dollar amount and I guarantee you, it’s more than last year and the year before,” said sorority member Rosa Kilpatrick.

So far, sorority members have raised more than $10,000.

“I had a chance last night, prior to dinner to look at those menus and I became hungry. They’re going to get chicken and dumplings, steak, they’re going to get vegetables and they are going to get big sides,” Kilpatrick told WAFF 48.

If you want to get involved and make a donation, all you have to do is visit the Madison County Senior Center or send them a check.

