Henagar teen killed in two-vehicle crash

(GRAY-TV)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with ALEA confirm a teen was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning.

According to ALEA, a 19-year-old was fatally injured when the 2012 Jeep Wrangler that he was driving struck a 2004 Chevy Cavalier, driven by Christopher Paul Musser, 28, of Fort Payne. Musser was injured and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Officials say the teen was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Dekalb County 85 near Dekalb County 602 around 7:50 a.m.

This crash is currently under investigation.

