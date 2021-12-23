Heightened awareness for kidnappers around the holidays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A valley mother has a warning, after believing she came close to having her children snatched by a man, right under her nose. She was followed in a very popular store in Huntsville just this week.

After posting what happened on social media, she found out, she wasn’t the only one.

I was trying to be as discreet as possible and explain to my kids what was happening. I’m like you guys… Okay, listen to me. This is serious. You have to hold mommy’s hand very tight because there may be a bad guy that is okay to try and kidnap you,” said one mom.

This happened in Huntsville.

One mother with her three small children says while shopping she noticed a man watching her while pretending to shop.

“I made eye contact and he appears to be surprised that I made eye contact with him. He says something along the lines of oh how are you, beautiful girls, today. Mind you I had my son with me too.”

The mother called security and an employee helped them to the car after continuing to be followed.

She isn’t the only one to tell this tale. Another mother says she was in an aisle alone with a man and she turned her back for seconds…

“I looked back up and he literally had his head and arms inside of the buggy touching my daughter.”

The first mother said she did not report the incident to the police. The second did but says police couldn’t prove the man’s intentions.

I asked Rick Tate, vice chair for the North Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force when these incidents should be reported.

“If you really think something is happening, you need to report it,” said Tate.

Tate says many kidnapping cases turn into human trafficking cases which is the second-largest criminal enterprise in the world.

“It takes a while to do a human trafficking investigation. You don’t want to get just the one. You want to get everyone involved in it. It is a money-making enterprise about 150 billion dollars a year,” said Tate.

Tate says it is more common to see human trafficking online nowadays. However, Huntsville is an easy target to snatch kids in stores and then hit the highway.

“They will advertise on the internet. They will go to Birmingham and maybe to Huntsville, Chattanooga, Knoxville to Nashville.”

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.