Freezing start today with a big warm up as we head into Christmas Day

Happy Thursday! It is frigid this morning but this won’t last too long.

We ‘re waking up to temperatures below freezing again this morning, with many spots even into the upper 20s! Light wind and clear skies again today mean that many of you may have frost on your car windows if you parked outside. If that is the case, you will need a few extra minutes to get to work today. While it is chilly to start the day this afternoon will wind up above normal! Expect temperatures this afternoon to climb into the upper 50s for much of the Valley, with some spots possibly reaching the low 60s. This is the beginning of a big warm up as we move into the holiday weekend. Wind today will stay breezy, gusting up to 20, possibly 25 mph, but it will be from the south today.

The south wind will bring in more warmth for Friday with high temperatures back into the mid to upper 60s. There is an outside chance at hitting the 70s in some communities, but don’t bet on it. While we will see an increase in clouds on Friday it should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds all day long.

Right now, it looks like we should be dry for Christmas day with some big warmth moving in. There will be some clouds, possibly a stary sprinkle, but most of us will stay dry. Temperatures on Saturday will likely be into the low 70s, possibly the mid 70s! Huntsville has only had a 70-degree or warmer day on Christmas six times before, and the record is 77 set in 2016. While we are quiet this week, there looks to be a more active weather pattern next week. Stay tuned.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.