Fort Payne 911 dispatcher loses home in fire, police department seeking donations

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Fort Payne 911 dispatcher lost her home in a fire Thursday afternoon.

According to officers, the dispatcher and her daughter, who lived at the home are safe. FPPD is now accepting donations for the family. Officers say they are accepting clothing, shoes, household and monetary donations. Anyone who would like to assist this family can drop donations off at 200 Gault Ave Ste 1.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

