Emergency crews respond to Falkville fire

(KFYR)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Several crews battled a brush fire in Falkville on Thursday afternoon.

According to Chief Tucker with Falkville Fire, crews responded to a fire in the 200 block of Dabbs Road in the Ebenezer community. WAFF 48 is told nearly 60 acres of field and wooded area burned.

In addition to Falkville Fire, Ebenezer, Eva, Tri-County, Florette, Vinemount Providence, Lifeguard Ambulance Service and the Alabama Forestry Commission responded to the scene.

There were no injuries reported from this fire.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

