Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Deputies arrest two women they say robbed Dollar General at gunpoint

Zykhila Nychiante Reliford and Nykiara Ivy
Zykhila Nychiante Reliford and Nykiara Ivy(Cullman County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - Two women were arrested after deputies say they robbed a Dollar General and held an employee at gunpoint.

According to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, Zykhila Nychiante Reliford, 26 of Hueytown, and Nykiara Ivy, 24 of Birmingham, walked into the Bug Tussle Dollar General on December 22 and held the clerk at gunpoint, took the cash from the register and drove away.

Store employees were able to give a description of the car Reliford and Ivy were driving which led deputies to find them in Dodge City. Both suspects were identified and arrested without incident.

Reliford is charged with robbery and Ivy is charged with robbery and possession of marijuana.

“This was a dangerous and potentially deadly situation,” said Sheriff Matt Gentry. “The employees at the store did a great job providing the information to the Sheriff’s Office quickly. This lead to an immediate response by our deputies. The suspects were detained within 20 minutes of the robbery. I am proud of the continued dedication of our deputies and thankful that no one was injured in this incident.”

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
5-year-old killed in forklift accident
In order to steal $50,000 worth of store merchandise, suspects need to take several trips out...
4 arrested after $50k stolen in Tennessee Valley retail theft ring
Omicron variant
ADPH: 3 confirmed cases of Omicron in north Alabama
The Athens Police Department says it needs your help in identifying someone they say stole from...
Police asking for the public’s help in identifying theft suspect
Athens Police say a woman has been arrested after an extensive death investigation.
Death investigation leads to woman’s arrest

Latest News

Free closet and food pantry with Behavioral Health Group
Opioid addiction treatment center starts free food pantry, closet for patients
Parents worried about holiday safety
Parents worried about holiday safety
Free closet and food pantry with Behavioral Health Group
Free closet and food pantry with Behavioral Health Group
Heightened awareness around the holidays
Heightened awareness for kidnappers around the holidays