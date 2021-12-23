Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Need an extra grand, to help pay for all those Christmas presents? If you do, take a good look here, to see if you can help the Crime Stoppers find and slow down a hit and run driver.

Police tell us, a man caused a wreck involving multiple cars at the Wavaho convenience store at Winchester Road and Meridian Street in Huntsville on Nov. 2. But he did not stick around to see if anyone was hurt.

Officers say, he swerved through the parking lot of the Wavaho like his hair was on fire! Investigators say this driver will be charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident With Injuries. He was seen leaving the scene quickly in a dark-colored car with tinted windows.

William Allen Branson is facing a serious drug charge, Trafficking in Opium and/or Fentanyl.

Police are looking for Shannon Marie Appleton. She’s accused of breaking into a local building and taking more than $2,000 worth of tools. Appleton is charged with Burglary.

Rebecca Ashley Franklin is wanted for Possession of Meth.

Officers are trying to find Thomas William Collier IV, so he can answer to a drug charge. The Crime Stoppers say Collier was trying to sell Cocaine in the area.

Again, it’s a great time to qualify for a reward, of up to $1,000! You can create your own holiday cheer by giving police a tip about any of this week’s Valley’s Wanted. Call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips.

