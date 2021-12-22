Warmer than normal temperatures return. A cold and frosty night ahead with morning lows in the upper 20s. A nice warm-up begins Thursday with highs back in the upper 50s. We will be in the 60s on Friday and nearing record highs for Christmas Day. Temperatures Saturday afternoon will be around 75 degrees. No rain is expected through the weekend. It looks like we will have great travel conditions for the entire Southeast through the weekend if you are hitting the road. You can always get the forecast for your location or destination on our First Alert Weather App. Have a great evening. Brad Travis Chief Meteorologist WAFF 48 First Alert Weather

10 day forecast (None)