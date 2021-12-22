Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Two former West Blocton police officers arrested for sexual assault

49-year-old Craig Baird Arnold and 50-year-old Brian Keith Whatley
49-year-old Craig Baird Arnold and 50-year-old Brian Keith Whatley(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST BLOCTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Two former West Blocton police officers were arrested and charged Tuesday after an incident reported earlier this year.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, in January 2021, a woman reported that two men she was acquainted sexually assaulted her while she was under the influence of alcohol and unable to consent.

After investigation, the case was presented to a grand jury and indictments were handed down.

49-year-old Craig Baird Arnold was charged with rape and held on a $60,000 bond. Arnold was at one time an uncertified reserve officer of the West Blocton Police Department.

50-year-old Brian Keith Whatley was charged with sexual abuse and released on a $5,000 bond. Whatley was formerly the Police Chief of West Blocton PD. He currently has no role or position in law enforcement.

According to TPD their roles as officer were not a factor in the assault.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scottsboro woman killed in wreck on Alabama 75 near Albertville
Florence police looking for information about hit-and-run that killed one woman
(Source: Gray News)
5-year-old killed in forklift accident
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana
An artist's rendering of the new Joe Davis Stadium
A look at the future of Joe Davis Stadium

Latest News

Huntsville area COVID-19 community briefing
Inside USPS during Holiday rush
Inside USPS during the holiday rush
Huntsville Utilities is warning customers of a scam targeting utility customers across the...
Water main break causing water outage for some
Omicron variant
Huntsville area COVID-19 community briefing