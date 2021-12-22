Deals
Traffic Alert: Road closure could impact your Wednesday morning commute

(Source: KEYC News Now, File)(KEYC News Now, File)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities Water Operations has closed the inside, northbound lane of Triana Boulevard between Eleventh Avenue and Twelfth Avenue for water main repair, the company said Wednesday morning.

Officials say the closure should last two to four hours.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area if possible. Motorists traveling through this area are asked to do so with extreme caution as workers will be present.

If possible, travelers are advised to plan alternate routes to minimize any inconvenience. If alternate routes are not available, be prepared for shifting traffic patterns and possible delays.

If you would like to see a live look at traffic, closures and road conditions in your area you can head to our traffic page here.

