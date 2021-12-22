Scottsboro City Council approves $88,000 in opioid settlement lawsuit

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Millions of dollars are on the way to local governments in North Alabama to help fight the ongoing opioid crisis.

The money comes from a settlement between the State of Alabama and prescription drug manufacturer Endo Health Solutions.

On Monday, the Scottsboro City Council held a special emergency meeting to address the State of Alabama’s settlement of the Endo Health Solutions lawsuit.

The city of Scottsboro is one of 217 local governments that will receive funding from the settlement.

In total, council president Richard Bailey said the city will receive $88,000 after passing the resolution.

“The busyness of our first responders is the biggest thing and the different calls that they constantly receive, come to find out it’s based on opioids, and it continues to grow,” said Bailey.

Bailey said it is his goal that the city will use the money for prevention and training purposes to help fight off the opioid epidemic.

“Education is the first step to let people know the problems with the opioid addictions and then getting training for our first responders,” said Bailey.

Funds will be paid directly to the office of the attorney general and then will be given out.

Jackson County Sheriff Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said their opioid calls have doubled since last year.

