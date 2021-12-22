Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Police asking for the public’s help in identifying theft suspect

The Athens Police Department says it needs your help in identifying someone they say stole from...
The Athens Police Department says it needs your help in identifying someone they say stole from a GameStop Tuesday night.(waff)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens Police Department says it needs your help in identifying someone they say stole from a GameStop Tuesday night.

According to police, at approximately 8:50 p.m. officers received a call of a theft at the GameStop on U.S. 72. When officers arrived, they were told a Black male wearing a red sweatshirt with a hood, blue and white pants stole from the store.

Police say the man was armed with a small revolver and told the clerk to move, pushed her and then took cash from the drawer and then took several Nintendo Switch games before running away. Luckily, no one was injured in the theft.

If anyone recognizes this person we ask they call the Athens Police Department at (256) 233-8700.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scottsboro woman killed in wreck on Alabama 75 near Albertville
Florence police looking for information about hit-and-run that killed one woman
(Source: Gray News)
5-year-old killed in forklift accident
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana
An artist's rendering of the new Joe Davis Stadium
A look at the future of Joe Davis Stadium

Latest News

Officials say the two victims were from China, and were studying at Miami University of Ohio.
Life-saving rescue squad in need of community support
48's Madison Scarpino shows us how the Morgan County Rescue Squad need your help.
Morgan County Rescue Squad needs more funding
The Huntsville area COVID-19 team held its bi-weekly meeting to address the latest COVID...
Huntsville area COVID-19 community briefing
Inside USPS during Holiday rush
Inside USPS during the holiday rush