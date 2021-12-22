Police asking for the public’s help in identifying theft suspect

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens Police Department says it needs your help in identifying someone they say stole from a GameStop Tuesday night.

According to police, at approximately 8:50 p.m. officers received a call of a theft at the GameStop on U.S. 72. When officers arrived, they were told a Black male wearing a red sweatshirt with a hood, blue and white pants stole from the store.

Police say the man was armed with a small revolver and told the clerk to move, pushed her and then took cash from the drawer and then took several Nintendo Switch games before running away. Luckily, no one was injured in the theft.

If anyone recognizes this person we ask they call the Athens Police Department at (256) 233-8700.

