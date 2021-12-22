Inside USPS during the holiday rush

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We are just a few days out from Christmas and that means it’s crunch time for the postal service to get Christmas gifts into your hands.

From shipping delays, to supply chain issues there are plenty of things to slow down your packages.

Eager holiday shoppers all around are opening their mailboxes hoping the gifts they ordered weeks ago for Christmas have finally arrived. But before the mail reaches your hands, it has to be sorted with billions of others.

“We are expecting more than 12 billion cards, letters, and packages between Thanksgiving and New Year,” said USPS Strategic Communications Specialist, Debra Fetterly.

With the hustle and bustle of the holiday season upon us, Fetterly says they are making sure the week-long delays that happened last year due to COVID don’t happen again.

“We have been preparing since February which is 5 months earlier than we usually do,” said Fetterly.

Another reason is a parcel sorting machine. There are only 112 USPS parcel sorting machines in the United States. Two of them are in Alabama, one in Birmingham, and one in Huntsville.

“It is 12 times faster than manual sortation. We could do like 215 packages an hour. Now we are doing 3000 packages an hour,” said Fetterly.

Sandra Harris Customer Service Manager at USPS in Huntsville says the busiest day so far was just two days ago.

“Last week we were receiving 6500 parcels at our station. Today we have received 2500,” said Harris.

Mail carriers are coming in early and staying late to make sure your packages arrive in the nick of time.

“We have mail carriers coming in as early as 6 o’clock in the morning to get packages delivered and working until 8 or 8:30 at night to make sure that everything that does come in gets delivered,” said Harris.

