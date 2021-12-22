Deals
Huntsville area COVID-19 community briefing

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville-area COVID-19 team will hold a community briefing on Wednesday.

The briefing will be at noon Wednesday in the First Floor Chambers of Huntsville City Hall.

Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director Jeff Birdwell will be joined by Crestwood Medical Center CEO Dr. Pam Hudson and District Medical Officer at Alabama Public Health Dr. Wes Stubblefield.

WAFF 48 News will live stream the event at the video above or you can join in on the conversation at our official Facebook page.

