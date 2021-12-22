Huntsville area COVID-19 community briefing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville-area COVID-19 team will hold a community briefing on Wednesday.

The briefing will be at noon Wednesday in the First Floor Chambers of Huntsville City Hall.

Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director Jeff Birdwell will be joined by Crestwood Medical Center CEO Dr. Pam Hudson and District Medical Officer at Alabama Public Health Dr. Wes Stubblefield.

WAFF 48 News will live stream the event

