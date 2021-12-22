Deals
His Way Recover Center helps men overcome addiction

By Stefante Randall
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the CDC, nearly $500,000 people have died from overdoses, involving opioids and those numbers continue to rise.

One local organization in the Tennessee Valley called His Way Recovery Center is fighting the epidemic.

“The hardest part for me was trying to keep different lives together as one life of being an addict and one life of having a family,” said Matthew Norman.

Norman is no stranger to opioids. That’s why he came to His way Recovery Center in 2016 to get help.

“I was using pills that I found in the medicine cabinet for years, and I couldn’t quick using,” said Norman.

Norman enrolled as a resident at His Way Recovery in 2017 and completed their program. It’s for men who are trapped in substance abuse. The program helps them navigate through classes and get jobs and degrees. Norman now works as a resident manager.

Blake Peppers has been on drugs for 25 years and in and out of prison. He graduated from the program last year but said it was a challenge.

“I feel like drug addiction itself is crippling, and it’s kind of like a handicap if I had an amputated leg, I would have to put it on every day to get ready,” said Peppers.

For anyone in need of help, Peppers has a message.

“There is help out there, and there is no judgment,” said Peppers.

Right now, Director Tom Reynolds said they have about 40 men in their program that stay at the residence. He said the spike in substance abuse deaths went from 70,000 to 100,000 last year alone.

Reynolds is hopeful, more state funding and additional resources will be made available to help curb the opioid crisis and save lives.

