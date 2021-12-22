Freezing temperatures for the first morning of winter!

Happy Wednesday! We’re now into winter it certainly feels like it this morning.

Clouds cleared out overnight and allowed us to drop towards freezing. Temperatures this morning are settling into the low 30s with a light wind from the north. Don’t be surprised if you are seeing frost in many spots this morning due to the light wind and clear sky, maybe patchy fog too. Skies stay clear and sunny all day today, but it will still stay chilly. High temperatures today will stay in the upper 40s and low 50s due to a strong north wind.

The cold will continue again tonight with temperatures falling into the upper 20s and low 30s for Thursday morning. From there we will see some major warming towards the end of the week and holiday weekend. Highs on Thursday will be back into the upper 50s and low 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Wind will be breezy the next three days, gusting up to 20, possibly 25 mph.

Right now, it looks like we should be dry for Christmas day with some big warmth moving in. There will be some clouds, possibly a stray sprinkle, but for the most part dry. Highs will be into the upper 60s and low 70s for Friday through Sunday. Huntsville has only had a 70-degree or warmer day on Christmas six times before, and the record is 77 set in 2016. While we are quiet this week, there looks to be a more active weather pattern next week. Stay tuned.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.