Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Freezing temperatures for the first morning of winter!

Cold start today
Cold start today(WAFF 48)
By Brandon Spinner
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Wednesday! We’re now into winter it certainly feels like it this morning.

Clouds cleared out overnight and allowed us to drop towards freezing. Temperatures this morning are settling into the low 30s with a light wind from the north. Don’t be surprised if you are seeing frost in many spots this morning due to the light wind and clear sky, maybe patchy fog too. Skies stay clear and sunny all day today, but it will still stay chilly. High temperatures today will stay in the upper 40s and low 50s due to a strong north wind.

The cold will continue again tonight with temperatures falling into the upper 20s and low 30s for Thursday morning. From there we will see some major warming towards the end of the week and holiday weekend. Highs on Thursday will be back into the upper 50s and low 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Wind will be breezy the next three days, gusting up to 20, possibly 25 mph.

Right now, it looks like we should be dry for Christmas day with some big warmth moving in. There will be some clouds, possibly a stray sprinkle, but for the most part dry. Highs will be into the upper 60s and low 70s for Friday through Sunday. Huntsville has only had a 70-degree or warmer day on Christmas six times before, and the record is 77 set in 2016. While we are quiet this week, there looks to be a more active weather pattern next week. Stay tuned.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scottsboro woman killed in wreck on Alabama 75 near Albertville
Red Bay teen in critical condition after car wreck
Florence police looking for information about hit-and-run that killed one woman
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana
Robert Warren Sandusky was arrested by the Etowah County Sheriff's Office after and identity...
Arrest made in identity theft investigation
We're told the new building will have state of the art technology, and more than twice the...
Huntsville’s new city hall will be more than twice the size so all employees have a space to work

Latest News

WAFF AM 10:00-10:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts at 10
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts at 6
Welcome to the winter season
WAFF AM 4:00-4:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts at 4